BOJ's policy tweak drew rare adjournment request from govt - minutes2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 07:40 AM IST
Minutes from Bank of Japan's policy meeting in December show the decision to tweak its yield control policy may have been hastily taken
Government representatives who attended the Bank of Japan's policy meeting in December were granted a half-hour adjournment to contact their ministries, minutes showed, a sign the decision to tweak its yield control policy may have been hastily arranged.
