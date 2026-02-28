At least 15 killed in Bolivia plane crash, 'military plane was packed with cash', videos emerge

At least 15 people died when a cargo plane carrying money crashed moments after takeoff Friday near Bolivia’s capital, scattering bills on the ground, an official was quoted by the Associated Press as saying early Saturday.

According to local reports, the Bolivian Air Force aircraft, which crashed on Saturday, was transporting money. It veered off the runway at the El Alto airport and crashed into several vehicles.

About a dozen vehicles on a highway were also damaged in the incident.

Locals grab scattered banknotes Several videos showed local residents picking up the bills while soldiers and firefighters attempted to keep them away from the accident area.

"Crashed military plane in El Alto was packed with CASH. Locals rushed to GRAB scattered banknotes as troops tried to secure the wreckage," RT News reported while sharing a purported video of the incident.

What we know about the Bolivia plane crash: Highlights 1. The aircraft skidded off the runway shortly after takeoff, striking vehicles in the city of El Alto, which is adjacent to La Paz, before coming to rest in a field, according to images circulating on social media.

2. Debris from the aircraft, destroyed cars, and bodies littered the road. According to Tovar, at least 15 vehicles were involved. Firefighters managed to extinguish the flames engulfing the aircraft.

3. AT least 15 people died in the crash, accordignt to reports. Fire Chief Pavel Tovar did not clarify if the dead were in the plane or in the cars on the highway near the airport in La Paz. He said there were people injured.

4. The plane, a Hercules aircraft belonging to the Bolivian air force, was transporting new banknotes from the Central Bank to other cities and a large number of bills scattered on the ground at the crash site.

5. Images circulating on social media showed people rushing to collect the bills while police in riot gear tried to disperse them

6. Authorities temporarily suspended all flights to and from the terminal.