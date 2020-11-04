Bolsonaro’s son charged by prosecutors in money laundering probe

The case involving his son is one of Bolsonaro’s legal headaches. The president also faces a probe into whether he tried to meddle in police investigations by appointing a regional head of the federal police in Rio de Janeiro, and eventually replacing former Justice Minister Sergio Moro, who opposed the move. The departure of the star Carwash judge earlier this year represented a blow to the far-right leader, who swept into power on a strong anti-corruption platform in 2018.