Bomb alert: Warplanes escort Ryanair flight from Poland to Greece1 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 10:27 PM IST
The flight finally landed at an isolated area at Athens International Airport shortly
Greek warplanes scrambled Sunday to escort a Ryanair flight from Poland to Greece with 190 people on board after a bomb alert was reported to authorities, officials said.
