Bombay HC orders demolition of 48 high-rise buildings near Bombay international airport3 min read . Updated: 29 Jul 2022, 02:10 PM IST
The Bombay High Court today in its orders had issued directions to the Collector, Mumbai Suburban, to demolish portions of 48 high-rise buildings near the Mumbai International Airport, in compliance with the orders of the DGCA as reported by news agency ANI. The portions constructed above a certain height are to be demolished as per the Bombay High Court order.