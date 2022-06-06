Bon Jovi's former bassist Alec John Such passes away. 10 things to know about him3 min read . 04:35 PM IST
- The Bon Jovi's founding member was 70 years old at the time of his death.
- The cause of the death was not immediately announced
NEW DELHI :Iconic rock band Bon Jovi on Monday announced the passing away of their former bassist and founding member Alec John Such. He was 70 years old at the time of his death.
The cause of the death was not immediately announced.
The band Bon Jovi on Twitter handle posted a picture remembering the bassist, who remained a member of the band from 1983 to 1994.
“Alec you will be missed", the Twitter post was captioned. “He was an original," Bon Jovi wrote in a post on Twitter. “As a founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec was integral to the formation of the band."
“When Jon Bon Jovi called me up and asked me to be in his band many years ago, I soon realized how serious he was and he had a vision that he wanted to bring us to," said Such at the Hall of Fame induction. “And I am only too happy to have been a part of that vision."
Ten things to know about this rock band's bassist
-Before leaving in 1994, he played on the band's first five studio albums, including the absolutely massive Slippery When Wet, New Jersey and Keep the Faith
-Such was the was a childhood friend of drummer Tico Torres and brought guitarist and songwriter Richie Sambora to see the band perform.
-As manager of the Hunka Bunka Ballroom in Sayreville, New Jersey, Such booked Jon Bon Jovi and The Wild Ones before joining the singer-songwriter's band. He played with Bon Jovi through the group's prime in the 1980s.
-Such departed the band in 1994, when he was replaced by bassist Hugh McDonald. He later rejoined the band for its induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.
-Such originally played in a band called The Message. There he had also played with songwriter Richie Sambora
-Such was born in New York on 14 November 1951
-Such had earlier claimed in an interview for The Asbury Park Press that he was older than his bandmates. "The record company used to lie about my age," he said. "I was 31 when I joined. I was a good 10 years older than the rest of the band. My sister eventually got really mad because the papers would describe her as my older sister when really she was younger." The age gap was the reason he eventually left, he said.
-Such had started a band because he did not want to work. "When I was 43, I started to get burned out. It felt like work and I didn't want to work. The reason I got into a band to begin with is because I didn't want to work."
-Such rejoined the rock band Bon Jovi briefly in 2018 for the band's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
-The bassist for Bon Jovi's first two albums and debut single - Runaway - was released in 1984 and 1985. These albums gained recognition for their third album, Slippery When Wet, in 1986.
