Bond Traders Net Millions on Bearish Option Bets After Trump Win

In the market for Treasury options, speculators appear to be cashing in on bets placed a few weeks ago that would benefit from a jump in yields, and are likely netting millions of dollars in profits.

Bloomberg
Published7 Nov 2024, 12:19 AM IST
Bond Traders Net Millions on Bearish Option Bets After Trump Win
Bond Traders Net Millions on Bearish Option Bets After Trump Win

In the market for Treasury options, speculators appear to be cashing in on bets placed a few weeks ago that would benefit from a jump in yields, and are likely netting millions of dollars in profits.

As Treasury yields surged to multi-month highs Wednesday in the wake of Donald Trump’s re-election to the presidency, several large block sales were seen in US bond options, in both 10-year notes and the long-bond contract. The same option strikes were bought on Oct. 11 at lower prices, suggesting Wednesday’s sales were a move to unwind the positions entered last month, rather than a new stake.

The October bets were part of so-called Trump trades anticipating that a victory by the Republican former president would usher in steeper tariffs and fiscal stimulus, spurring quicker economic growth and inflation and a wave of additional Treasury issuance. The wagers also encompassed bets that the dollar and US stocks would gain, which also came to fruition Wednesday.

The options wagers established last month were targeting, in part, an increase in the 10-year yield to 4.5%, and as bonds slumped on Wednesday, the rate on the maturity climbed to just below that level. The 30-year yield, meanwhile, rose the most since 2020, peaking at 4.68% and approaching the 4.75% target of the October options bets.

The block trades seen through midday Wednesday potentially netted roughly $18.5 million in profit combined and amounted to a partial unwinding of the wagers placed on Oct. 11. Trading in many of these contracts is anonymous, making it difficult to identify the firms involved.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Nov 2024, 12:19 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldBond Traders Net Millions on Bearish Option Bets After Trump Win

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    ITC share price

    481.30
    03:52 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1.25 (0.26%)

    Tata Steel share price

    153.60
    03:59 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1.3 (0.85%)

    Infosys share price

    1,824.30
    03:58 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    70.5 (4.02%)

    Larsen & Toubro share price

    3,646.65
    03:44 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    71.25 (1.99%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    National Aluminium Company share price

    245.00
    03:55 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    10 (4.26%)

    EPL share price

    270.15
    03:42 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    8.15 (3.11%)

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    380.35
    03:53 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    10.95 (2.96%)

    City Union Bank share price

    178.85
    03:29 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    0.15 (0.08%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindustan Zinc share price

    513.15
    03:54 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -46.3 (-8.28%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,257.65
    03:53 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -36.35 (-2.81%)

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    654.85
    03:43 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -18.8 (-2.79%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus share price

    406.00
    03:29 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -11.25 (-2.7%)
    More from Top Losers

    Syrma SGS Technology share price

    554.00
    03:51 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    47.45 (9.37%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    15,658.95
    03:43 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1262.95 (8.77%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,409.95
    03:55 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    101.7 (7.77%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,263.35
    03:52 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    231.45 (7.63%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,365.00110.00
      Chennai
      80,371.00110.00
      Delhi
      80,523.00110.00
      Kolkata
      80,375.00110.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.