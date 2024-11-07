Bond Traders Net Millions on Bearish Option Bets After Trump Win

In the market for Treasury options, speculators appear to be cashing in on bets placed a few weeks ago that would benefit from a jump in yields, and are likely netting millions of dollars in profits.

As Treasury yields surged to multi-month highs Wednesday in the wake of Donald Trump’s re-election to the presidency, several large block sales were seen in US bond options, in both 10-year notes and the long-bond contract. The same option strikes were bought on Oct. 11 at lower prices, suggesting Wednesday’s sales were a move to unwind the positions entered last month, rather than a new stake.

The October bets were part of so-called Trump trades anticipating that a victory by the Republican former president would usher in steeper tariffs and fiscal stimulus, spurring quicker economic growth and inflation and a wave of additional Treasury issuance. The wagers also encompassed bets that the dollar and US stocks would gain, which also came to fruition Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The options wagers established last month were targeting, in part, an increase in the 10-year yield to 4.5%, and as bonds slumped on Wednesday, the rate on the maturity climbed to just below that level. The 30-year yield, meanwhile, rose the most since 2020, peaking at 4.68% and approaching the 4.75% target of the October options bets.

The block trades seen through midday Wednesday potentially netted roughly $18.5 million in profit combined and amounted to a partial unwinding of the wagers placed on Oct. 11. Trading in many of these contracts is anonymous, making it difficult to identify the firms involved.