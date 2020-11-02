Bond who broke the bonds

But above all, after he left Bond behind, he established himself as an actor of great range (Daniel Craig has a tough act to follow), earning worldwide adulation, which he detested, having once said famously: “To get anywhere in the world, you have to be anti-social; otherwise, you’ll get devoured". He hated Hollywood life, preferring to live in Spain. He aged gracefully and in full public view—losing his hair and acquiring greater dignity and respect with every passing year. Effortlessly, he built a place for himself above the star system, playing character roles, and sometimes even the ageing hero, like in The Name of the Rose, or Entrapment. In a way, he became much larger than life than 007, but remained a gentleman, as countless people who knew him have tweeted in the last 36 hours, and have universally maintained.