Bond yields offer chance to ‘fix’ the 40 in 60/40: BlackRock
Last year was the worst bond record we’ve seen in probably 40 years, BlackRock said
Investors have poured more than $20 billion into US fixed-income exchange-traded funds so far this year. As the dust settles from the bond market’s worst year on record, ETFs focused on safe and simple Treasuries have attracted the bulk of the money. Stephen Laipply, the US head of fixed-income ETFs at BlackRock, explains this state of affairs on the latest episode of the “What Goes Up" podcast.
