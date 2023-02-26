Bond yields offer chance to ‘fix’ the 40 in 60/40: BlackRock

Now investors are looking at this market — the public fixed-income market — and realizing that they can quote-unquote fix their 40 by de-risking it to varying degrees. So, you don’t have to be the majority in high yield to get a certain yield target. You can allocate to the front end of the Treasury curve and get yields that you were seeing at some point in the high-yield market. So it really is an opportunity to get back to what that 40 was supposed to do, which is diversify your risk assets. And then you think, I have the S&P 500, what do I want to hold against it? A very simple world would be, ‘I’ll hold long-dated Treasuries against it,’ with the reasoning that if the equity market sells off, long Treasuries will probably rally.