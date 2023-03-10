Bond yields plunge most since 2008 as traders rethink Fed path

Bond yields plunge most since 2008 as traders rethink Fed path2 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 09:54 PM IST
A report on US jobs on Friday showed wage growth may be cooling, opening the way for yields to tumble amid concern about SVB Financial Group and the outlook for other US lenders
Government-bond yields headed for their biggest drop since 2008 as signs of distress at a California lender spurred traders to reassess the pace of US monetary tightening and boost odds of a rate cut later this year.
