Bondi Beach mass shooting LIVE: 10 dead, multiple injured after gunshots fired at Chanukah event at Sydney beach

Bondi Beach mass shooting LIVE: 10 people were killed after multiple gunshots were fired at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday, 14 December during Jewish holiday event, Reuters reported, citing Australian police.

According to the New South Wales ambulance spokesperson,13 people were taken to the hospital after the shooting, AFP reported.

“Police are responding to a developing incident at Bondi Beach and are urging the public to AVOID the area,” the New South Wales police said in a post on X. “Anyone at the scene should take shelter. Police are on scene and more information will be provided when it comes to hand.”

Advertisement

Bondi Beach mass shooting LIVE: Australian PM reacts Expressing sorrow over the Bondi Beach incident, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, in a statement, said, “The scenes in Bondi are shocking and distressing. Police and emergency responders are on the ground working to save lives. My thoughts are with every person affected."

He further assured, “I have just spoken to the AFP Commissioner and with the NSW Premier. We are working with the NSW Police and will provide further updates as more information is confirmed. I urge people in the vicinity to follow information from the NSW Police.”

Bondi Beach mass shooting LIVE: Attack on Jews? Israeli President Isaac Herzog said Jewish people who went to light the first candle of the Hanukkah holiday on the beach were attacked by “vile terrorists,” Reuters reported.

Advertisement

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar expressed shock over the tragedy.

“These are the results of the anti-Semitic rampage in the streets of Australia over the past two years, with the anti-Semitic and inciting calls of 'Globalise the Intifada' that were realised today,” the news portal quoted Saar.

Bondi Beach mass shooting LIVE: Eyewitness recounts the incident “I saw at least 10 people on the ground and blood everywhere,” Harry Wilson, a 30-year-old local who witnessed the shooting, told the Sydney Morning Herald.