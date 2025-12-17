Bondi Beach massacre suspect Naveed Akram slapped with 59 charges minutes after waking from coma

The alleged gunman behind the Bondi massacre, Naveed Akram, 24, has been charged with 59 offences, including terrorism and murder, following a series of killings that shocked Australia.

According to a report by AFP, "Police will allege in court the man engaged in conduct that caused death, serious injury and endangered life to advance a religious cause and cause fear in the community," New South Wales state police said.

“Early indications point to a terrorist attack inspired by ISIS, a listed terrorist organisation in Australia,” they said in a statement, using another name for the Islamic State group.

Akram did not appear in bail court on Wednesday shortly after being formally charged by police for his alleged involvement in the Chanukah By The Sea mass shooting.

Akram and his father, Sajid, 50, are accused of opening fire on attendees at the Jewish event on Sydney’s iconic Bondi Beach on Sunday night.

Sajid was shot dead by police, while Naveed was injured, taken into custody, and awoke from a coma on Tuesday.

On Wednesday afternoon, police officially charged him with one count of committing a terrorist act, 15 counts of murder, and 40 counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to kill.

Authorities said they deliberately targeted a busy Hanukkah event, which drew around 1,000 people to the famous surf spot.Father Sajid Akram was an Indian national who had lived in Australia for many years, while his son Naveed, reportedly an unemployed bricklayer, held an Australian passport, accoridng to a report by AFP.

Naveed first drew the attention of Australia's intelligence agency in 2019, though he was not deemed an immediate threat at that time, AFP reported.

In the weeks leading up to the attack, the pair travelled to the southern Philippines, and Australian authorities are investigating whether they had any contact with Islamist extremists during the trip.

Additionally, two homemade Islamic State flags were discovered in a car registered to Naveed that had been parked near the beach.

