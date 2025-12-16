Bondi Beach shooter Naveed Akram wakes from coma as Australia mourns victims of Hanukkah attack

Naveed Akram, one of the suspects in the mass shooting at Bondi beach in Australia, woke from his coma on Tuesday, December 16, evening. The police are questioning the accused of Bondi beach shooting and the charges are expected to be filed against him in the coming hours, according to Australian media.

Naveed Akram and his father, identified as Sajid Akram, shot at a gathering of Jews on the occasion of Hanukkah at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, killing as many as 15 persons. Those killed ranged in age from 10 to 87 years old.

While Sajid Akram was shot dead, Naveed slipped into into a coma and was admitted to a hospital in a critical condition. According to the latest media reports, Naveed Akram is now out of coma and in police custody.

How the Bondi Beach attack unfolded? According to the reports quoting Naveed Akram's mother, the 29-year-old had told his family that he was taking his father on a fishing trip. While in Sydney, Naveed also called his mother, telling her about his scuba diving stories, the food he was eating and the heat.

Speaking with the local media, his mother said Naveed is a “good boy.”

“Anyone would wish to have a son like my son... he's a good boy,” she said.

It was later revealed that the father-son duo was actually staying at an Airbnb the whole time. Police have also recovered two guns from their stay.

On Sunday afternoon, the duo left for Bondi Beach. According to the AFP, they parked their car as more people started to arrive at the beach for the Hanukkah festival. Also Read | Bondi Beach shooting case new twist – Suspect father had entered Philippines as ‘Indian national’, says report

Hanukkah celebrations were in full swing when Sajid and Naveed, armed with long-barrelled guns, stepped out of their car and began shooting. “For a split second I felt sorry for him because I thought he was tripping over and picking up crutches... but it's a gun,” witness Bridget Sarks told the ABC.

Police said the first reports were sent out at around 6:47 pm.

As the duo continued shooting, some even thought it was celebratory fireworks.

Around the same time, Sajid Akram left a footbridge that offered a commanding view of the area and advanced towards the festival. As Sajid fired into the crowd, fruit seller Ahmed Al Ahmed jumped on him from behind and snatched his weapon.

Naveed remained on the bridge, firing round after round with cold determination. Sajid was killed in an exchange of fire with police. Naveed kept shooting until he, too, was apparently shot and restrained.