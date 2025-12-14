Bondi Beach Shooting LIVE: 12 killed at Hanukkah event; IED found in shooter's car

Bondi Beach Shooting LIVE: Australian officials said that twelve people were killed when gunmen opened fire during a Jewish holiday event at Bondi Beach in Sydney on Sunday, according to Reuters.
Australian media reported 29 people were injured.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed his sympathy for those affected, saying, “The scenes in Bondi are shocking and distressing,” and added, “Police and emergency responders are on the ground working to save lives.”
A large-scale emergency response was in progress, with the injured being transported by ambulance.
Mal Lanyon, the police commissioner for New South Wales, stated that at least 29 people were confirmed injured, including two police officers.
Hundreds had assembled at Bondi Beach for an event called Chanukah by the Sea, celebrating the beginning of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Sunday said he was left "speechless" by the mass shooting during a Jewish event at Sydney's Bondi Beach.
"This is an attack on our shared values. We must put a stop to this antisemitism -- here in Germany and worldwide," Merz said in a post on X.
Israel PM Netanyahu said Australia 'poured oil on fire of antisemitism' prior to Sydney attack.
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen mentioned she was "shocked" at the shooting, which the bloc's top diplomat condemned as an “appalling act of violence”, as per AFP.
"Europe stands with Australia and Jewish communities everywhere. We are united against violence, antisemitism and hatred," von der Leyen, the European Commission President, wrote on X.
"This appalling act of violence against the Jewish community must be unequivocally condemned," added EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar mentioned he was shocked by the shooting and that Australia's government must "come to its senses" after numerous warnings, as per Reuters.
“These are the results of the antisemitic rampage in the streets of Australia over the past two years, with the antisemitic and inciting calls of 'Globalise the Intifada' that were realised today,” Saar said.
Witnesses shared the shooting at the iconic beach on a hot summer's evening lasted about 10 minutes, sending hundreds of people scattering along the sand and into nearby streets and parks. Police mentioned nearly 1,000 people had taken part in the Hanukkah event alone, according to Reuters.
As per AFP, PM Albanese hailed the "heroes" who stepped in to help, stating, "We have seen Australians today run towards dangers in order to help others. These Australians are heroes and their bravery has saved lives."
"We heard the shots. It was shocking, it felt like 10 minutes of just bang, bang, bang. It seemed like a powerful weapon," Camilo Diaz, a 25-year-old student from Chile, informed AFP at the scene.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog condemned the shooting as a "cruel attack on Jews" and urged the Australian authorities to step up the fight against antisemitism, according to AFP.
PM Modi expressed condolences over loss of lives in Bondi Beach ‘terror’ attack.
He said, “Strongly condemn the ghastly terrorist attack carried out today at Bondi Beach, Australia, targeting people celebrating the first day of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah. On behalf of the people of India, I extend my sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones.”
He added, "We stand in solidarity with the people of Australia in this hour of grief. India has zero tolerance towards terrorism and supports the fight against all forms and manifestations of terrorism"
There has been a devastating terrorist incident at Bondi at the Hanukkah by the sea celebration," Reuters quoted Australian PM Albanese as saying.
Australian police mentioned an "improvised explosive device" had been discovered in a car linked to a suspect in Sydney's Bondi Beach shooting, reported AFP.
"We have found an improvised explosive device in a car which is linked to the deceased offender," New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon informed a news conference.
“Deeply distressing news from Australia. The United Kingdom sends our thoughts and condolences to everyone affected by the appalling attack in Bondi Beach," said UK PM Keir Starmer, as per Reuters.
New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon stated, "Australia and New Zealand are closer than friends, we're family. I am shocked by the distressing scenes at Bondi, a place that Kiwis visit every day. My thoughts, and the thoughts of all New Zealanders, are with those affected."
