Bondi Beach shooting: Multiple shots fired; cops take two people in custody

Australia: Multiple shots were fired at the iconic Bondi Beach on Sunday, though it was not clear whether anyone was injured, according to The Sydney Morning Herald. Cops have taken two people in custody, the NSW Police Force confirmed on X.

It also asked people to avoid the area and take shelter as they responded to a "developing incident" at Sydney's Bondi Beach.

“Two people are in police custody at Bondi Beach; however, the police operation is ongoing and we continue to urge people to avoid the area. Please obey ALL police directions. Do not cross police lines,” NSW Police stated.

Videos surfaced on X seemed to indicate people on Bondi Beach scattering as several gunshots and police sirens can be heard.

(Mint could not verify authenticity of the footage)

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said authorities were aware of an active security situation in Bondi and urged people in the area to follow guidance from NSW Police, reported Reuters.

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the scenes in Bondi were “shocking and distressing”, noting that police and emergency responders were on the ground working to save lives, the report noted.

He said his thoughts were with everyone affected and confirmed that he had spoken with the AFP commissioner and the New South Wales premier. He added that authorities were working closely with NSW Police and would provide further updates as more information was confirmed, urging people in the area to follow advice from NSW Police.