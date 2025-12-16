Bondi Beach terror attack: 3 Indian students among injured; PM Albanese says attack inspired by Islamic State ideology

Three Indian students were among those injured in the deadly Bondi Beach shooting in Sydney, as Australian authorities formally declared the attack a terrorist incident inspired by Islamic State ideology.

The Bondi beach violence, which unfolded during a Hanukkah celebration, has left the nation grappling with grief, anger and renewed debate over gun control.

Early reports cited by Australia Today said that three Indian students sustained injuries during the shooting, with at least two believed to be receiving hospital treatment. The publication reported that the students suffered gunshot wounds to their thigh and leg, although their identities and precise medical conditions have not yet been officially confirmed.

What happened at Bondi Beach? The terror attack occurred on Sunday evening at Bondi Beach, Australia’s most famous stretch of sand, where crowds had gathered for a Hanukkah celebration. Two gunmen opened fire, killing 15 people and wounding dozens more in what has become one of the deadliest mass shootings in Australian history.

Victims ranged in age from 10 to 87, underscoring the indiscriminate nature of the assault. Authorities said the attack was designed to instil fear within the country’s Jewish community.

What have Australian leaders said? Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed on Tuesday that the shooting had been declared a terrorist act and that investigators were examining evidence pointing to extremist motivation.

A joint news conference by political and law enforcement leaders marked the first official confirmation of the suspects’ ideological leanings. Albanese said the assessment was based on material evidence, including “the presence of Islamic State flags in the vehicle that has been seized.”

Australia’s federal police commissioner, Krissy Barrett, was more explicit, describing the massacre as “a terrorist attack inspired by Islamic State”.

“The suspected murderers, callous in how they allegedly coordinated their attack, appeared to have no regard for the age or ableness of their victims,” Barrett said. “It appears the alleged killers were interested only in a quest for a death tally.”

Who were the suspects? Australia authorities said the suspects were a father and son, aged 50 and 24. The older man, identified by state officials as Sajid Akram, was shot dead by police at the scene. His son was taken to hospital and remains under treatment.

Police also located a vehicle registered to the younger suspect near the beach. New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon confirmed that the car contained improvised explosive devices.

“I also confirm that it contained two homemade ISIS flags,” Lanyon said.

How many people remain hospitalised? As of Tuesday, 25 people were still receiving treatment in hospitals following the shooting. Of these, 10 were listed in critical condition, and three were patients in a children’s hospital.

Among the injured was Ahmed al Ahmed, who was captured on video confronting and disarming one of the attackers before placing the weapon on the ground. Albanese visited him in hospital, where the 42-year-old Syrian-born fruit shop owner was recovering from shotgun wounds to his left shoulder and upper body, with further surgery scheduled.

“It was a great honor to met Ahmed al Ahmed. He is a true Australian hero,” Albanese said after the visit.

“We are a brave country. Ahmed al Ahmed represents the best of our country. We will not allow this country to be divided. That is what the terrorists seek. We will unite. We will embrace each other, and we’ll get through this,” he added.

Why are authorities probing the Philippines connection? Investigators are also examining the suspects’ overseas travel. Commissioner Lanyon confirmed that both men had travelled to the Philippines last month, with authorities now seeking to establish their reasons for the trip and any potential links abroad.

Philippine immigration officials confirmed that Sajid Akram and his son Naveed were in the country from November 1 to November 28, listing Davao as their destination.

While militant groups such as Abu Sayyaf in the southern Philippines have historically expressed support for Islamic State, Philippine security officials said there was no recent evidence of foreign militants operating in the region.

Will Australia tighten gun laws? The attack has renewed calls for stricter gun control. Albanese and several state leaders pledged to strengthen Australia’s already stringent firearms laws, marking what could be the most significant overhaul since the 1996 Port Arthur massacre, after which mass shootings became rare.

Albanese said further restrictions were necessary after it emerged that the older suspect had legally acquired six firearms.

How has the public responded? Australians have rallied in solidarity in the days following the massacre. Thousands visited Bondi Beach to lay flowers and pay tribute to the victims, while record numbers signed up to donate blood.

On Monday alone, nearly 50,000 blood donation appointments were booked nationwide — more than double the previous record — according to Lifeblood, Australia’s national blood service. Almost 1,300 people registered as first-time donors, with queues stretching for hours at some Sydney centres.

