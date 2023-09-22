Booker Prize 2023: Indian-origin author Chetna Maroo’s debut novel ‘Western Lane’shortlisted2 min read 22 Sep 2023, 02:22 AM IST
Booker Prize 2023 judging panel Thursday announced the final list of six novels. The novels are: Western Lane by Chetna Maroo, Prophet Song by Paul Lynch, The Bee Sting by Paul Murray, Study for Obedience by Sarah Bernstein, If I Survive You by Jonathan Escoffery and This Other Eden by Paul Harding
Booker Prize 2023 judging panel Thursday announced the final list of six novels from 13 longlisted titles – the so-called “Booker dozen" – which were selected from 163 books published between October last year and September this year.
