Boosting energy ties on agenda during Saudi Crown Prince's visit to India

Energy consumption grew globally by 2.3 percent in 2018, nearly twice the average rate of growth since 2010 and now it is maintaining the same growth rate. If we keep burning fossil fuels at our current rate, it is generally estimated that all our fossil fuels will be depleted by 2060. And, if the world is trying to limit global warming to the 'relatively' safe level of 2oC by 2050, 80 percent of coal, 50 percent of gas, and 30 percent of oil reserves would be "un-burnable". Along with this, as the oil availability will go down, its exploration and production would also be much costlier.