Home > News > world > Border disputes in Ladakh, South China Sea are reminder of threat by Beijing: US
(FILES) In this file photo US Assistant Secretary of State for democracy, human rights, and labor, Robert Destro (R), looks on as US acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian affairs, Alice Wells, speaks during an Asia, the Pacific and Nonproliferation Subcommittee hearing on
(FILES) In this file photo US Assistant Secretary of State for democracy, human rights, and labor, Robert Destro (R), looks on as US acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian affairs, Alice Wells, speaks during an Asia, the Pacific and Nonproliferation Subcommittee hearing on "Human Rights in South Asia: Views from the State Department and the Region" on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on October 22, 2019. - The acting top US diplomat for South Asia announced her retirement May 3, 2020, as President Donald Trump looks increasingly likely to go a full term without a Senate-confirmed State Department official focused on the subcontinent. Alice Wells, a career diplomat who has served as acting assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asia for most of the Trump administration, will retire on May 22 after a 31-year career, the State Department said. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (AFP)

Border disputes in Ladakh, South China Sea are reminder of threat by Beijing: US

2 min read . Updated: 20 May 2020, 08:55 PM IST Elizabeth Roche

Provocations and disturbing behaviour by China pose questions about how it seeks to use its growing power, says Alice Wells, outgoing US Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia

NEW DELHI : The US on Wednesday said border disputes with China -- be it in Ladakh or in the South China Sea -- were a "reminder of the threat by China".

The statement was made by Alice Wells, Outgoing Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia, in a session organised by the Washington based Atlantic Council think tank and it came days after several instances of Chinese incursion by land and air across the Line of Actual Control, one of which led to a face-off between Indian and Chinese troops.

The "provocations and disturbing behaviour by China that poses questions about how China seeks to use its growing power", Wells said.

"That's why you've seen a rallying of like-minded nations whether it is in ASEAN or through other diplomatic groupings like the trilateral with the US, Japan and India, or the Quad -- conversations globally about how we can reinforce the principles of the post-World War II global order that supported free and open trade, that raised all boats including the Chinese boat," she added. The Quad refers to a grouping of US,India, Japan and Australia which has met several times at the level of officials and once at the ministerial level.

Over the last weeks, India has sent in reinforcements of troops along the border with China in Ladakh after reports of China pitching tents near river Galwan -- a 1962 flashpoint that has seen aggression in recent days besides and increasing construction activities by the Chinese.

Earlier this month, Indian and Chinese troopd were involved in a face off on the banks of the high-altitude Pangong Lake in Eastern Ladakh and also in North Sikkim. Several Indian and Chinese soldiers were injured in the incident in Ladakh.

Chinese helicopters were also seen operating in the disputed region in eastern Ladakh.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
A municipal worker sprays disinfectants as a preventive measure against the spread of the new coronavirus on a street in Gauhati (AP)

US will work alongside India to combat coronavirus outbreak, says Alice Wells

1 min read . 26 Mar 2020
Mandating such businesses to provide the facility for accepting payments through prescribed electronic modes would cause administrative inconvenience and impose additional costs, the CBDT said (Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint)

FinMin exempts B2B firms from using only BHIM, RuPay for accepting payments

2 min read . 08:36 PM IST
Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli. (Reuters)

Coronavirus coming from India 'more lethal' than those from China, Italy: KP Oli

3 min read . 07:09 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout