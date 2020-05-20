Border disputes in Ladakh, South China Sea are reminder of threat by Beijing: US

NEW DELHI : The US on Wednesday said border disputes with China -- be it in Ladakh or in the South China Sea -- were a "reminder of the threat by China".

The statement was made by Alice Wells, Outgoing Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia, in a session organised by the Washington based Atlantic Council think tank and it came days after several instances of Chinese incursion by land and air across the Line of Actual Control, one of which led to a face-off between Indian and Chinese troops.

The "provocations and disturbing behaviour by China that poses questions about how China seeks to use its growing power", Wells said.

"That's why you've seen a rallying of like-minded nations whether it is in ASEAN or through other diplomatic groupings like the trilateral with the US, Japan and India, or the Quad -- conversations globally about how we can reinforce the principles of the post-World War II global order that supported free and open trade, that raised all boats including the Chinese boat," she added. The Quad refers to a grouping of US,India, Japan and Australia which has met several times at the level of officials and once at the ministerial level.

Over the last weeks, India has sent in reinforcements of troops along the border with China in Ladakh after reports of China pitching tents near river Galwan -- a 1962 flashpoint that has seen aggression in recent days besides and increasing construction activities by the Chinese.

Earlier this month, Indian and Chinese troopd were involved in a face off on the banks of the high-altitude Pangong Lake in Eastern Ladakh and also in North Sikkim. Several Indian and Chinese soldiers were injured in the incident in Ladakh.

Chinese helicopters were also seen operating in the disputed region in eastern Ladakh.

Share Via