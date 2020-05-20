Border disputes in Ladakh, South China Sea are reminder of threat by Beijing: US

"That's why you've seen a rallying of like-minded nations whether it is in ASEAN or through other diplomatic groupings like the trilateral with the US, Japan and India, or the Quad -- conversations globally about how we can reinforce the principles of the post-World War II global order that supported free and open trade, that raised all boats including the Chinese boat," she added. The Quad refers to a grouping of US,India, Japan and Australia which has met several times at the level of officials and once at the ministerial level.