Boris Johnson asking Rishi Sunak to step down from PM race? What reports say

While former Prime Minister of Britain Boris Johnson's attempt to reinstate the position has had everybody in a bind, reports have suggested that Johnson might have asked ex-Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak to stand down from the race in order to ‘save the party’.
British media reports have stated that Boris Johnson has asked Sunak to let the former be the Prime Minister in order to save face of the Conservative Party that is going into a second leadership election within weeks.
Liz Truss resigned as the Prime Minister of Britain on 20 October, six weeks after she took over, becoming the shortest serving Tory leader in Britain. Truss replaced Johnson barely week weeks ago.
The main agenda that the Conservative party faces as Labour party gains points amid the leadership debacle of the Tories, is to avoid defeat in the General Elections scheduled to be held in 2024.
Johnson has been stating that he is the only option to save Conservative party from getting defeated in 2024 elections. Notably, following the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss, Johnson's supporters have urged him to resume a tenure that was abruptly curtailed by a cabinet uprising.
However, Sunak, a former finance minister, is now the logical next choice, at least according to bookmakers.
Opposition parties have also demanded immediate elections citing loss of popularity of the ruling party, which has a brute majority in Parliament.
Boris Johnson is “pressing Rishi Sunak to reach out and get back together", said the report, terming it “a remarkable olive branch after their public falling out".
The party leadership election is next week. The next PM will be declared by Monday or least by Friday. Till then Truss has said that she will retain power.
Forced into a corner by rising prices and failed bid to cut taxes, Liz Truss will go down in British history, so far, as the country's shortest serving prime minister — she resigned on the 45th day of taking office, and may serve another week as caretaker PM.
Besides obvious contenders Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson, there remains in the contest Penny Mordaunt, the House of Commons leader.
A colourful Boris Johnson served three years as PM before a series of scandals — parties during Covid lockdown being one of them — led to his ouster. But he remains popular with a section of Conservative MPs and the party, who see him as the populist they need, no matter the wider electorate's low opinion of him at present as per some polls.
The 58-year-old remains more popular than Liz Truss — a recent poll by a prominent agency showed — though most of the respondents had an unfavourable opinion of him as such.
But all eyes are on Rishi Sunak, a millionaire financial consultant and businessman who was Chancellor of the UK Exchequer (finance minister, in effect) during the Covid pandemic. His riches have meant doubts if he can understand the choose-heating-or-eating economic situation of the people now.
Son of Indian-origin parents who came to the UK from Africa decades ago, he is married to Indian tech heiress Akshaya Murty, whose father NR Narayana Murthy founded Infosys.
Meanwhile, House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt was the first candidate to declare she is running to replace Truss. She is bookies' third favorite, behind Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, runner-up to Truss in the summer, and Johnson, who still faces an inquiry into whether he lied to Parliament while in office that could lead to his suspension as a lawmaker.
