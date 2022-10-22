Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson could have the support of 100 Members of Parliament that is required to contest in the race to succeed Liz Truss as the country's next Prime Minister. Boris Johnson, who was ousted as the Prime Minister in July came back to the country cutting short his Caribbean trip in a bid to reportedly contest in the leadership race.

The 58-year-old leader has so far not made his decision to contest in the race publically but multiple reports now claim he has acquired the support of 100 MPs required to be shortlisted in the party election.

Earlier, UK trade minister and Johnson supporter James Duddridge had claimed Johnson had told him he is "up for it" in reference to the former Prime Minister's contention in the contest.

However, Johnson's bid to contest the elections for the top post has been criticized by members of the opposition as well as his own party. Former Deputy Prime Minister in the Johnson government Dominic Raab had criticized Johnson's contention saying inquiry into the "Partygate" scandal could prove too distracting.

He added, "We cannot go backwards. We cannot have another episode of the groundhog day, of the soap opera, of partygate. We must get the country and the government moving forward,"

Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak has also garnered the support of 100 MPs and could well be facing his old boss in the online Tory membership vote due to happen next week.

“Rishi had the right plan in the summer and I think it is the right plan now," Raab told the BBC while speaking about Sunak's candidature.

He added, "I think he is the best-placed candidate to provide some stability, to provide confidence for the millions of workers and businesses up and down the country."

While both Sunak and Johnson have left it to their allies to make their intentions for the Tory race clear, Cabinet member Penny Mordaunt became the first leader to declare her candidature. The 49-year-old leader said she was running for "a fresh start, a united party, and leadership in the national interest."

Rumors are also ripe among backers of both candidates that the two leaders may strike some kind of a deal.