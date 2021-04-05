Boris Johnson expected to unveil Covid passports, travel traffic lights for UK

After a Cabinet meeting to finalise the latest set of plans, Johnson will host a Downing Street press conference in the evening to set out details of the next stage in his roadmap – which will see non-essential shops reopen and pubs and restaurants start serving outdoors from April 12. It comes as the government announced plans for twice weekly free coronavirus tests for everyone in England to be rolled out from the end of this week.

