As Boris Johnson battles an avalanche of resignations from his cabinet ministers Twitter has creatively linked his dilemma with IKEA's cabinet. Memes linking the two have gone viral on social media.

Jarrad says, “NEWS JUST IN. Boris Johnson has been spotted in IKEA, he's looking for a cabinet."

Boris Johnson has been spotted in IKEA, he's looking for a cabinet pic.twitter.com/NTpccREDFB — Jarrad (@guitarsandvinyl) July 5, 2022

“Hello…is that IKEA? I need a new cabinet. pic.twitter.com/IUTKHjzMhU — Ken Clarke (@MrKennethClarke) July 6, 2022

You’re laughing. Boris Johnson’s cabinet is shakier than an ikea liatorp assembled by a toddler and you’re laughing. — Katharine Trendacosta (@k_trendacosta) July 7, 2022

I hear Johnson has called in the Head of IKEA UK to help him put together his new cabinet. https://t.co/cjU90E03sG — John Dunford (@_olivewood) July 6, 2022

Boris Johnson assembling IKEA cabinet pic.twitter.com/yMwLoDKUj2 — Conor O'Neill (@oneillc0416) July 5, 2022