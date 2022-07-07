‘Boris Johnson has been spotted in IKEA…': UK cabinet memes explode on Twitter

‘Boris Johnson has been spotted in IKEA…': UK cabinet memes explode on Twitter1 min read . 01:19 PM IST
- As UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson battles cabinet crisis, twitter explodes with Memes linking his cabinet to those built by IKEA.
As Boris Johnson battles an avalanche of resignations from his cabinet ministers Twitter has creatively linked his dilemma with IKEA's cabinet. Memes linking the two have gone viral on social media.
Jarrad says, “NEWS JUST IN. Boris Johnson has been spotted in IKEA, he's looking for a cabinet."
Ken has put up an image claiming Johnson calling IKEA to order a new cabinet. “Hello, is that IKEA? I need a new cabinet."
EFF's Katharine Trendacosta's tweet compared UK cabinet to IKEA's cabinet assembled by a toddler. You’re laughing. Boris Johnson’s cabinet is shakier than an ikea liatorp assembled by a toddler and you’re laughing.
John says, “I hear Johnson has called in the Head of IKEA UK to help him put together his new cabinet."
Conor actually got Boris Johnson assembling an IKEA cabinet
