Boris Johnson hits England with tougher lockdown despite Covid vaccine boost

Boris Johnson imposed tighter virus restrictions on large parts of England as he warned of “extremely tough" months ahead in the race to roll out a vaccine quickly enough to control the coronavirus.

From Thursday, three-quarters of the population of England will be placed in the top tier of lockdown measures after the new strain of the virus piled pressure on hospitals already stretched to capacity by the pandemic.

“The hope of the vaccine and testing alone are not going to be enough for the next few weeks, and possibly longer," the prime minister said in a pooled TV interview. “It’s now in these very tough winter months that we really must keep focus, keep discipline."

The spread of the new variant of the disease means more parts of England will be placed under toughest tier 4 restrictions, requiring the closing of non-essential retail and further limiting social activity.

“I know that it’s tough for people, but it has to be done," Johnson said.

The measures come amid growing fears the National Health Service is at risk of being overwhelmed after the U.K. reported more than 50,000 new cases on Tuesday, the highest daily figure since the start of the pandemic. The number of people being treated in the hospital for coronavirus already exceeds the peak recorded during the first wave of infections in spring.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock updated Parliament on the restrictions on Wednesday, saying the Midlands, North East, parts of the North West and parts of the South West will be moved into tier 4.

While the government wants to keep schools and colleges open, Hancock didn’t rule out ordering some high school students to be kept at home for longer. Education Secretary Gavin Williamson is due to announce plans for schools later on Wednesday.

Widening the pandemic measures will hurt growth and increase the risk of the U.K. officially entering a double-dip recession in the first quarter of 2021. Earlier national lockdown measures pushed the economy into its deepest downturn since the Great Frost of 1709.

Vaccine Hopes

Hancock said he’s confident the country will be out of the crisis by spring 2021. The arrival of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, which will be rolled out in hospitals from Jan. 4, will speed up the national recovery, he said.

Hancock told the Commons the approval means “everyone who wants one can get a vaccine," adding that 530,000 AstraZeneca doses will be available to the U.K. from Monday. About one million people will have received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine by the end of Wednesday, the government said.

The Resolution Foundation said earlier this week that tighter social-distancing restrictions could make the economy 6% smaller by Easter compared with the forecast from the government’s fiscal watchdog just last month.

Any economic hit would be worsened if schools are closed. When the government re-opened them earlier this year, the Centre for Economics and Business Research estimated the move could provide a 3.3% boost to the economy and allow as many as 5% more employees to return to their workplaces.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

