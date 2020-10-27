Boris Johnson is humbled by a 22-year-old footballer

Restaurants, pubs and cafes around the country stepped in to offer free meals to needy children over this week’s autumn school break. Local authorities pledged help at Christmas, too. Nearly 900,000 people signed a petition calling for the government to extend the meals program, and Labour is threatening a new vote on the matter. Even the players of Leeds United, a bitter rival of Rashford’s team, donated to his campaign. It was as if David Cameron’s moribund 2010 idea of the Big Society — the notion that charities and civic groups could replace parts of state provision — had come to life. Only this time it was a rebuke to a Tory prime minister rather than a validation of a Conservative ideal.