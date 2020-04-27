Boris Johnson returns to Downing Street after recovering from Covid-19

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday (local time) returned to his official residence, 10 Downing Street, after spending two weeks recovering from novel coronavirus.

According to British media reports, Johnson went to his normal schedule following his treatment at a London hospital, as UK registered 413 new deaths sue 7 to COVID-19, which is the lowest increase in daily fatalities since March 31. The death toll currently stands at 20,732.

"There are encouraging signs of progress, but we will not adjust our social distancing measures until our five tests are met -- that the daily death rate falls sustainably and consistently. The rate of infection is decreasing, operational challenges have been met, and that there is no risk of a second peak," said UK Environment Secretary George Eustice at Sunday's coronavirus press conference.

"For now, the most important thing we can all do to stop the spread of the coronavirus is to stay at home, to protect the National Health Service (NHS) and save lives," he added.

Earlier on April 12, Johnson had said that he had left the hospital "after a week in which the NHS has saved my life, no question."

Johnson, who spent three nights in intensive care in the hospital, spent a week in Chequers, the prime minister's country house after leaving the hospital, Sky News reported.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who had been deputised by Johnson to carry out his duties during his illness, held his last press briefing on Sunday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

