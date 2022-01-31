LONDON : A British government report said multiple parties held in Downing Street during Covid-19 lockdowns were a failure of leadership and shouldn’t have happened, leaving Prime Minister Boris Johnson fighting to quell a rebellion within the ranks of his Conservative Party.

The short report, compiled by senior civil servant Sue Gray, outlined several social events that took place in government offices over the past two years during times when ordinary Britons were ordered to avoid or reduce socializing.

Ms. Gray said there was a “serious failure" to observe the high standards expected in government. “Some of the events should not have been allowed to take place. Other events should not have been allowed to develop as they did," she said.

The civil servant said she was tasked with investigating 16 cases where parties are alleged to have happened on government premises. Ms. Gray shared her findings with the British police, who are also probing the matter and will determine whether Mr. Johnson or other Downing Street officials broke the law. Ms. Gray said 12 events, including one alleged to have occurred in the prime minister’s flat, are now being probed by the police.

The report said it couldn’t make reference to the parties under police investigation. It is unclear when the police investigation will conclude. Breaches of lockdown restrictions can result in fines ranging from 100 pounds to 3,200 pounds, equivalent to $135 to $4,300.

Downing Street has already said several parties were held during lockdowns, for which Mr. Johnson has apologized and said that he thought at least one of the gatherings he attended, a drinks party in May 2020, was a work event.

The publication of the report marks the latest twist in a crisis that has already wounded Mr. Johnson, who is trying to avert a full-scale rebellion in his Conservative Party that could see him ousted from office. Some Tory lawmakers have already called for his resignation. Other Conservative members of Parliament, as well as some members of his cabinet, have said they were awaiting the report before deciding whether to call a vote of confidence in their leader.

Mr. Johnson is due to address Parliament shortly.

Given several parts of the report detailing potentially criminal breaches were censored, it is unclear whether lawmakers will now wait for a complete police report into the matter before deciding whether to back the prime minister. Much will hinge on whether Mr. Johnson is himself charged with committing a crime, officials say.

Since the Conservatives have a large majority in the British Parliament, it would take a party putsch to oust Mr. Johnson.

To trigger a confidence ballot, 54 lawmakers need to send letters to a special Conservative Party committee. If that threshold is reached, more than half of the Tories’ 359 lawmakers would need to vote against Mr. Johnson for him to be removed from office.

In recent days, momentum to oust Mr. Johnson has appeared to ease as anger over the alleged breaches subsided. Mr. Johnson met with wavering lawmakers in a bid to shore up support after his popularity tumbled in the polls over the lockdown gatherings.

A small group of Tory lawmakers faithful to Mr. Johnson meet twice a day to pore over spreadsheets detailing potential rebels, according to one person involved. They have enlisted more than 100 fellow Conservative lawmakers to go and talk wavering colleagues round, the person said. Meanwhile, the government has announced a slew of new policies this week as it seeks to put the scandal behind it.

Mr. Johnson has previously said that he would fight any leadership challenge.

The prime minister has apologized for attending a drinks party in the Downing Street garden in May 2020, when Britons were only allowed to meet one other person outside.

Mr. Johnson has also apologized to Queen Elizabeth II after his aides held a party the night before the funeral of her husband, Prince Philip, last spring. With strict limits in place on the number of people who could attend funerals, the queen sat alone during the service.

Downing Street also said that several staff gathered to wish Mr. Johnson a happy birthday in June 2020 and present him with a cake when indoor gatherings were banned.

Mr. Johnson has repeatedly said he never knowingly broke the rules. His spokesman has said Mr. Johnson didn’t break the law.

It is only the second time in a century that a sitting British prime minister has been part of a police investigation. The police haven’t said whether Mr. Johnson is a subject of the police inquiry.

The disclosure marks the ultimate test of Mr. Johnson’s renowned political survival skills.

The British leader has bounced back from scandal before and remains popular with many of the tens of thousands of rank-and-file members of the Tory party. However, Conservative lawmakers must now weigh whether the man who delivered Brexit and in December 2019 landed them their biggest parliamentary majority in more than three decades has become an electoral liability.

The comfortable majority that Mr. Johnson acquired during the 2019 election meant that he has until now largely been impervious to dissent from his lawmakers.

However, several Conservative camps have expressed discontent with his leadership. A group of libertarian lawmakers in his party, who also helped engineer Britain’s split from the European Union, were deeply opposed to lockdown restrictions, as well as tax raises the government has planned. A group of more centrist Conservatives still smart at the pressure tactics Mr. Johnson employed to pull the country out of the EU.

Meanwhile, Conservative lawmakers who were elected in 2019 and represent newly acquired blue-collar districts worry that Mr. Johnson isn’t doing enough to protect this voter base’s interests.

Whether lawmakers collectively decide to pull the trigger on Mr. Johnson is unclear. The number of no-confidence letters submitted to Conservative officials is a closely kept secret and the subject of heated speculation in Parliament.

So far, Mr. Johnson has contained rebellion in his own cabinet. The two people considered most likely replace Mr. Johnson are Treasury chief Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. Both previously issued cautious statements of support for the prime minister. How they react now will be key.

