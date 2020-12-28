Boris Johnson’s post-Brexit plan for Britain remains a puzzle

Boris Johnson’s post-Brexit plan for Britain remains a puzzle6 min read . 04:55 PM IST
UK prime minister’s policies so far don’t suggest he wants to embark on a Margaret Thatcher-style economic revolution
London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ended a rocky year on a high note, with a free-trade agreement with the European Union under his belt and mass vaccination against Covid-19 under way.
Now that the country is unconstrained by most EU rules, he has a once-in-a-generation political opportunity to reshape the UK and define its post-EU direction. The big unknown is what he will do with that opportunity.
