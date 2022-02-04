But perhaps the most damaging was the departure of Munira Mirza, one of his longest-standing allies, who quit as head of Johnson’s policy unit in protest over a “scurrilous" remark the prime minister made about opposition rival Keir Starmer.
The departures hit Johnson at a critical time, as he faces mounting pressure from members of his Conservative Party to step down over a series of missteps and allegations he and his team held rule-breaking parties during the pandemic.
The so-called partygate scandal is being investigated by the police and has brought Johnson to the brink as support for his Tories -- and his own personal ratings -- plummeted in the polls.