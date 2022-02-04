The crisis engulfing Boris Johnson’s government deepened as four top aides quit, with one of them unleashing a devastating attack on the U.K. prime minister’s judgment.

The premier’s chief of staff, Dan Rosenfield, and his principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds both resigned late on Thursday, following the departure of his director of communications Jack Doyle.

But perhaps the most damaging was the departure of Munira Mirza, one of his longest-standing allies, who quit as head of Johnson’s policy unit in protest over a “scurrilous" remark the prime minister made about opposition rival Keir Starmer.

The departures hit Johnson at a critical time, as he faces mounting pressure from members of his Conservative Party to step down over a series of missteps and allegations he and his team held rule-breaking parties during the pandemic.

The so-called partygate scandal is being investigated by the police and has brought Johnson to the brink as support for his Tories -- and his own personal ratings -- plummeted in the polls.

