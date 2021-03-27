Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Boris Johnson says economy set for strong rebound as UK reopens

Boris Johnson says economy set for strong rebound as UK reopens

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson interacts with with one-year-old Sanveer during a visit to the Monkey Puzzle Nursery in Greenford, west London, Thursday, March 25, 2021. AP/PTI(AP03_25_2021_000191A)
1 min read . 06:26 PM IST Bloomberg

  • Johnson said that the lesson of Britain’s vaccine rollout was the need for private risk-taking, capitalist energy.
  • We’re making some of the key changes we will need for when our economy bounces back later this year and I’m absolutely sure it is going to bounce back strongly, he added

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the U.K. will press on with its current path to reopening from lockdown as a result of its successful Covid-19 vaccination program.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the U.K. will press on with its current path to reopening from lockdown as a result of its successful Covid-19 vaccination program.

Addressing Conservative Party members on Saturday, Johnson said that in “just a few days’ time" he would be able to go to the barbers to have his hair cut, and then “I’m going to drink a pint of beer in the pub."

TRENDING STORIES See All

Addressing Conservative Party members on Saturday, Johnson said that in “just a few days’ time" he would be able to go to the barbers to have his hair cut, and then “I’m going to drink a pint of beer in the pub."

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

“I can see absolutely nothing in the data to dissuade me from continuing along our road map to freedom, unlocking our economy and getting back to the life we love," he said.

Johnson said that the lesson of Britain’s vaccine rollout was the need for “private risk-taking, capitalist energy."

“We’re making some of the key changes we will need for when our economy bounces back later this year and I’m absolutely sure it is going to bounce back strongly," Johnson said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.