Boris Johnson set India-UK relations on a ‘comprehensive strategic partnership’

“India is an incredible rising power in Asia, with one of the fastest growing economies in the world – already worth GBP 2.25 trillion – and set to be the world’s third largest economy by 2050. India is also our biggest partner in the Indo-Pacific, which is increasingly the geopolitical centre of the world, with two-thirds of humanity, and a third of the global economy – and that share is rising every year," Johnson said, during his India visit.

