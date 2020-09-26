Boris Johnson urges world leaders to unite against COVID-19

“With nearly a million people dead, with colossal economic suffering already inflicted and more to come, there is a moral imperative for humanity to be honest and to reach a joint understanding of how the pandemic began, and how it was able to spread — not because I want to blame any country or government, or to score points,″ Johnson said. “I simply believe – as a former COVID patient – that we all have a right to know, so that we can collectively do our best to prevent a recurrence.″