Mass shooting at Caribbean festival in Boston injures seven, no life-threatening injuries. Firearms recovered, arrests made.

Boston Carribean carnival witnessed mass shooting on Saturday morning which left seven people injured, according to police. The seven injured have been hospitalised, the cops have confirmed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

None of the seven had life-threatening injuries, they added.

"Firearms have been recovered and arrests made," the police from the north eastern city said in a brief statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An earlier advisory from Boston police warned that traffic would be impacted by a pair of parades Saturday linked to an annual Caribbean carnival, with one beginning at 6:30 am (1030 GMT) and a second hours later.

According to AFP, Police said they received a first call about shots being fired at 7.44 am. Unverified social media posts appeared to show people running from a chaotic street scene, with some falling to the ground.

One person died during last year's Caribbean festival, local media reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mass shootings have become disturbingly common across the United States, with easy access to firearms in most states.

On Friday night, two women were wounded by gunfire in Chicago while at a major league baseball game between the White Sox and the visiting Oakland Athletics.

On Wednesday, three people were killed and at least five others were wounded by a retired police officer after he opened fire in a popular Southern California biker bar Cook's Corner in Trabuco Canyon on Wednesday night. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The gunman was identified as John Snowling, 59. His wife Marie Snowling was also injured in the shooting.

In July, a man opened fire on police officers before being shot by other officers in response, in Fargo, North Dakota.

In another incident reported in July, At least nine people were reported injured after a suspect opened fire toward a group of people in Downtown Cleveland on an early Sunday morning. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There have been over 365 mass shootings so far in 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as one in which four or more people are shot, excluding the shooter.

(With agency inputs)