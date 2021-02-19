Botched vaccine rollout in US: Fragmented communication, misallocated supply

The record-fast creation of Covid-19 vaccines was a triumph. So why is it taking so long to vaccinate Americans?

The answer starts with tens of millions of Covid-19 vaccine doses that sat unused in medical freezers across the U.S. in the early weeks of the rollout.

In the launch, the federal government set aside far more doses for nursing homes than the facilities needed. A fragmented chain of communication between federal authorities dispatching doses and the local sites ultimately injecting them left the vaccinators in the dark about how many patients they could schedule. Worried about limited supplies, some hospitals and health departments held back doses to make sure they had enough to administer second shots for staff or to meet appointments, creating a bottleneck to the outflow.

Vaccinations are now picking up. But early stumbles might extend the pandemic, and leave more people without protection. Health officials say the new coronavirus variants that appear to spread more easily make the distribution of vaccines more urgent.

The Trump administration invested heavily in rapid vaccine development, but it left the last mile of getting shots into arms to states and localities. That approach resulted in multiple, sometimes contradictory systems, and failed to ensure local sites had information about vaccine shipments that they needed to quickly administer shots.

The result: More than 16 million of the 72.4 million vaccine doses distributed by the U.S. government hadn’t been used as of Wednesday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The vaccination effort is an unprecedented undertaking, and some other countries are also struggling with scarcity and distribution issues. Rates in the U.S. have been improving—about 78% of vaccine doses distributed were administered as of Wednesday, up from about 35% in the week of Jan. 11. The numbers are still below the benchmark of having 80% to 85% of doses administered at any given time, according to Paul Mango, deputy chief of staff for policy at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service during the Trump administration.

Yet across the country, Americans young and old are constantly refreshing their browsers and calling public health officials as they try to nab scarce appointments, with many confused about where and when doses will be available. Some sites have had to cancel appointments when promised doses don’t arrive or when weather like recent winter storms shutter vaccination events unexpectedly. Los Angeles temporarily closed Dodger Stadium, one of the largest vaccine sites in the country, and other inoculation events last week when it ran out of supply. Meanwhile, some people find sites have extra doses they are giving away to lucky bystanders—one man was offered a dose from a store’s pharmacy while out grocery shopping.

States are scrambling to speed up distribution, setting up mass vaccination sites in sports stadiums and redeploying unused doses that have been sitting in federal, state and pharmacy freezers—telling receiving sites that if they don’t quickly use doses their supply will be cut off or redistributed. On Tuesday, President Biden said that Covid-19 vaccines will be broadly available to the general public by the end of July.

Some states are hiring new technology vendors to streamline a hodgepodge of appointment-making websites and enlisting the private sector to lend its expertise in facility layout and assembly line flow.

Among the reasons public health officials cite for the slow start: Many local health departments and hospitals lack access to the federal technology platform, created by Palantir Technologies and called Tiberius, that was meant to keep officials apprised of their deliveries.

Without knowing when or how many doses would arrive, some vaccination site operators have limited appointments until they had doses in hand, which meant vaccines sit unused for days until appointments are booked and dose-giving events are finalized.

The initial number of distributed and administered doses “fell short of expectations," the Government Accountability Office, a federal government watchdog, said in a report on vaccine distribution issued last month. It said effective communication and coordination was critical to the success of the program, especially because initial supply is limited.

Mr. Mango said the Trump administration spent months helping states plan for administering vaccines, but believed it best to ultimately leave decisions on how to give doses to states because they knew their local needs better than the federal government did. States that needed more help to avoid hiccups in the early days of the rollout could have asked for it, he said, but none did.

The planning of the nationwide vaccine campaign was complicated by uncertainty surrounding which vaccines would work and how many doses would need to be given, he said. But many states have adapted, he said, and the program is now hitting its stride.

About 12% of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of a vaccine. Studies estimate that at least 70% of the population must develop an immune response to tamp down the spread of Covid-19.

Challenges staffing sites have helped limit vaccinations. Sites needed time to work out kinks. And while the federal government quickly logged shots distributed, some states, communities and clinics were slow to report shots that had been administered—meaning vaccination numbers might have been better than they seemed.

The Biden administration is taking steps it says will accelerate the rollout further, though state and local officials will still have latitude to manage their jurisdictions.

Last month, it said the federal government would dispatch more doses nationally, give states three weeks’ notice of how many doses they can expect to receive and enlist pharmacy chains and grocery stores to help give more shots beyond nursing homes.

Many states are setting up mass vaccination sites that promise to help speed up inoculations further by giving shots to thousands a day. New York’s Yankee Stadium, Boston’s Fenway Park and North Carolina’s Bank of America Stadium have all been home to mass vaccination events in recent weeks.

Partly due to the vaccination campaign’s slower-than-hoped start, governments and businesses are pushing back reopening timelines.

“Every day we don’t vaccinate as many people as we can, people die," said Dara Kass, an associate professor of emergency medicine at Columbia University Medical Center, who volunteers administering Covid-19 vaccines in New York.

One of the biggest reasons behind unused doses, state health officials said, was that federal officials overestimated how many doses should be set aside for vulnerable nursing home residents and staff. Many states are now rushing to reallocate excess doses to other recipients or have begun allowing pharmacy chains to distribute them in stores to other priority groups.

In Idaho, for example, state health officials late last month discovered that tens of thousands of extra doses of Covid-19 vaccine doses were sitting in pharmacy freezers or set aside for the state by the federal government but not yet used.

To project the number of doses needed, the CDC last year had collected data from participating states on the number of beds at elderly care facilities. Federal health officials figured there would be as many staff as residents, assuming the typical staffing ratio in long-term-care facilities, so it set aside twice as many doses as beds counted.

Yet the bed counts overstated the actual number of residents living in the facilities because some died during the pandemic and others left to live with family members, according to Ruth Link-Gelles, lead for the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program on the CDC’s Vaccine Task Force. The estimates also miscalculated demand for doses because significant numbers of residents and staff wound up opting out of being vaccinated.

“What we were really trying to avoid in this program was getting up and running and not having enough doses available and having to cancel," said Dr. Link-Gelles.

She said the vaccination campaign expected to have some extra doses. It aimed to stretch allocations over several weeks so that if it noticed excess doses the federal government could pause setting aside more, or could reallocate the supply.

In recent weeks, Idaho officials sought to fix the problem by shifting about 12,000 of the doses that had been allocated for but not yet shipped to CVS to other vaccine providers.

Still, Saint Alphonsus Health System, the state’s second-largest hospital system, was forced to cancel a week’s worth of vaccination appointments earlier this month at a hospital in Nampa, which is about 20 miles west of Boise, and at some community clinics.

“We had no assurances that we would have the supply to fill that demand," said Mark Snider, a Saint Alphonsus spokesman. It is unclear, he said, when Saint Alphonsus will be able to reschedule the canceled appointments.

Likewise, Utah reallocated to local health departments 28,000 unused doses that federal officials had set aside for long-term-care facility residents, a state health department spokesman said. Arkansas, its officials said, is reassigning about 30,000 doses initially assigned to nursing home residents to other priority groups.

Oklahoma health officials temporarily paused sending doses for long-term-care facilities to Walgreens and CVS pharmacies, a state health spokesman said, after only a third of some 97,500 doses allocated for those settings were used. The state recently resumed sending more to CVS to complete its work delivering doses at those facilities.

CVS Health Corp. said in early January the actual number of residents at facilities set to receive doses through the program were 20% to 30% lower than projected in part because of vaccine hesitancy. Due to unused supply, CVS has asked some states to stop dispatching more doses for vaccinating long-term care residents or reclaim excess allocated supplies, a company spokesman said.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. said in general it doesn’t keep excess doses in its freezers and is helping jurisdictions determine how to reallocate doses, including giving doses to other priority groups in its pharmacies or returning shots to the state.

Christopher Fortier, who leads pharmacy services at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, said in January a lack of information from state and federal officials about the timing of deliveries limited its ability to schedule vaccination appointments.

“We’re blind. I don’t know what my allocation is, I don’t know when it’s coming. I don’t know how much I’m getting," he said.

Massachusetts General, like other hospitals in the state, recently stopped scheduling first-dose vaccinations after the state decided to send doses to its large-scale sites.

Tiberius, the technology system used to allocate and track dispatched doses, was supposed to help federal and state officials monitor shipments. Some local health, hospital and vaccination site officials said they don’t know exactly how many doses they are getting and when without access to Tiberius. They often also don’t have a state-level alternative dose-tracking system.

An HHS official said all states have access to Tiberius and dedicated IT support personnel to help them with it.

Uncertainty about how many doses it would get forced Cerro Gordo County in Iowa to sit on its first batch of doses for a few days after they arrived while they booked appointments, according to Director of Public Health Brian Hanft, because officials wanted to ensure that they had them in hand.

“There’s just things that have to happen sequentially in order for us to inject something in people’s arms," Mr. Hanft said.

After receiving a delivery of 200 doses from the state at the end of the last week in January, the county began booking appointments the next Monday, according to Mr. Hanft. Calls flooded the health department’s phone lines, while online vaccine seekers strained its website. The first of the shots were administered about five days after the county got its shipment.

The county has since received hundreds of additional doses and works to deliver all shots within a week of receiving them, Mr. Hanft said. In early February, he received more certainty on its allocations through the end of the month, he said.

Data flowing the other direction has also muddied the picture. Reporting systems have been onerous or slow, state and local health authorities said, creating a lag in the data and obscuring the number of vaccines fully administered.

St. John’s Well Child & Family Center in Los Angeles said it learned after three weeks of recording daily inoculations into an application that it wasn’t automatically uploading the data to California’s vaccination registry, according to Jim Mangia, the health center’s president and chief executive officer.

State and county health officials told St. John’s it had only entered 700 vaccinations into the state database, when the center had actually administered 10,000 doses, Mr. Mangia said. To fix the error, St. John’s used 15 contractors and reassigned 27 staff to manually upload the data.

After exhausting its stocks in late January, Mercy Springfield Communities health facilities in southwestern Missouri began reserving about 2,000 doses to be used as second shots, according to David Barbe, its vice president of primary care.

“We’re making sure we can complete the series, that we can complete our obligations to the patients who had their first dose and that we will be able to give their second dose after three weeks," said Dr. Barbe, a physician in Mountain Grove, Mo.

Maryland has also taken a conservative approach, telling hospitals and local health departments to hold on to designated second shots rather than delivering them as first doses.

“We want to make absolutely sure that if somebody gets a first dose, that they’re going to get a second dose," Dennis Schrader, Maryland’s acting secretary of health, said on a Feb. 1 call with state senators that was posted on the Maryland General Assembly website.

The federal government has advocated for using all available doses to speed up the pace of vaccinations across the country given the pandemic’s severity.

The Biden administration’s decision to give states at least three weeks’ notice about their supply was made in part to stop vaccination sites from holding doses in reserve, said Andy Slavitt, senior adviser to the White House Covid-19 Response Team.

Alicia A. Caldwell and Rob Copeland contributed to this article.

