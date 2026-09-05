Both pilots killed as F-4 fighter jet crashes, catches fire during Greece airshow | Video

A Greek air force jet, an F-4, crashed during an air show near Athens on Saturday, Reuters reported. According to officials, two pilots died in the incident, which took place in the presence of thousands of people at the event.

F-4 crash midway during show The air show was being held at Tanagra air base north of Athens.

"Unfortunately the two pilots ​are dead," Reuters quoted one of the officials.

The two-seater Phantom turned into a fireball and crashed about ​two kilometres outside the airport.

The fire from the crash sent thick clouds of black smoke into the air. Moments later, a second and much-larger explosion was reported from a nearby area as the aircraft broke apart.

No injuries to the bystanders or residents in the wider area have been reported.

The crash took place during a low-altitude manoeuvre.

Going by the footage of public broadcaster ERT, ​the F-4 fighter jet was performing a right turn ​a few meters above the ground when it ‌crashed ⁠and caught fire. The video has surfaced online, prompting reactions from netizens.

It has now gone viral.

"We were ​all stunned. ⁠It hadn't been airborne for more than three minutes," an eyewitness ​told ERT, as quoted by Reuters.

Watch video:

11 planes, 85 firefighters to rescue Meanwhile, 11 firefighting planes and helicopters were deployed with 85 firefighters to contain the blaze at the spot. Reportedly, the fire spread to the nearby forest.

According to Air Force officials in Greece, the dead bodies of the two pilots were located by the rescue team. However, the rescue operation was difficult initially due to a fire at Tanagra Air Force Base, where the incident took place. The base is reported to be about 60 km (40 miles) north of Athens.

Reportedly, the fire spread through the forest.

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Airshow cancelled Organisers cancelled the event, which was scheduled for the weekend.

An immediate evacuation was ordered in an area over loudspeakers.

Cyprus' Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas said that he had called Nikos Dendias to extend his condolences. "It is with deep sadness that I learned of the death of the two officers of the Hellenic Air Force, who lost their lives in the tragic accident that occurred during the air show at Tanagra Air Base," Palmas wrote online.