Both pilots killed as F-4 fighter jet crashes, catches fire during Greece airshow | Video

A Greek air force jet, an F-4, crashed during an air show near Athens on Saturday, Reuters reported. According to officials, two pilots died in the incident, which took place in the presence of thousands of people at the event.

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F-4 crash midway during show The air show was being held at Tanagra air base north of Athens.

"Unfortunately the two pilots ​are dead," Reuters quoted one of the officials.

The two-seater Phantom turned into a fireball and crashed about ​two kilometres outside the airport.

The fire from the crash sent thick clouds of black smoke into the air. Moments later, a second and much-larger explosion was reported from a nearby area as the aircraft broke apart.

No injuries to the bystanders or residents in the wider area have been reported.

The crash took place during a low-altitude manoeuvre.

Going by the footage of public broadcaster ERT, ​the F-4 fighter jet was performing a right turn ​a few meters above the ground when it ‌crashed ⁠and caught fire. The video has surfaced online, prompting reactions from netizens.

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It has now gone viral.

"We were ​all stunned. ⁠It hadn't been airborne for more than three minutes," an eyewitness ​told ERT, as quoted by Reuters.

Watch video:

11 planes, 85 firefighters to rescue Meanwhile, 11 firefighting planes and helicopters were deployed with 85 firefighters to contain the blaze at the spot. Reportedly, the fire spread to the nearby forest.

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According to Air Force officials in Greece, the dead bodies of the two pilots were located by the rescue team. However, the rescue operation was difficult initially due to a fire at Tanagra Air Force Base, where the incident took place. The base is reported to be about 60 km (40 miles) north of Athens.

Reportedly, the fire spread through the forest.

Also Read | France, Spain Make Progress on Wildfires as Two Die in Greece

Airshow cancelled Organisers cancelled the event, which was scheduled for the weekend.

An immediate evacuation was ordered in an area over loudspeakers.

Cyprus' Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas said that he had called Nikos Dendias to extend his condolences. "It is with deep sadness that I learned of the death of the two officers of the Hellenic Air Force, who lost their lives in the tragic accident that occurred during the air show at Tanagra Air Base," Palmas wrote online.

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The F-4 was participating in the annual event, Athens Flying Week, which sees participation from military ​and civilian aviation teams from around the world.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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