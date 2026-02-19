‘Both wanted to fight, but when it came to money…’: Trump again claims he stopped India-Pak war, but adds fresh twist

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday once again claimed he mediated between India and Pakistan during a military standoff in May, 2025. He alleged “both wanted to fight. But when it came to money, it's nothing like money. When it came to losing a lot of money, they said, I guess we don't want to fight…”

Speaking at his Board of Peace event on Thursday, 19 February, Trump repeated his claim that 11 jets were also downed.

Since May 2025, Trump has time and again claimed that he halted the India-Pakistan conflict. Meanwhile, New Delhi on multiple occasions – has rejected any third-party mediation in the matter.

What Trump claimed at Board of Peace event Not just the claims about halting the India-Pakistan conflict, or the number of jets downed – Trump further alleged that the US would not engage in any trade deal with either of the nations if the conflict was not resolved.

“...He (Pakistani PM) said in front of our Chief of Staff that President Trump saved 25 million lives when he stopped the war between us and India...That war was raging. Planes were being shot down. And I got on the phone with both of them, and I knew them a little bit. I knew Prime Minister Modi very well...I called them and I said, listen, I'm not doing trade deals with you two guys if you don't settle this up... And all of a sudden, we worked out a deal. I said, if you fight, I'm going to put 200 per cent tariffs on each of your countries,” the US President claimed at Thursday's event.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended the event along with leaders of the other nations who have signed up to join the Trump-led organisation.

As Trump addressed the event, he listed the conflicts he helped end and asked leaders of the countries to stand up as he mentioned the nations, reported PTI.