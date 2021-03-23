A gunman killed 10 people, including a police officer, Monday afternoon at a supermarket in Boulder, Colo., authorities said.

The suspect is in custody, police said at a press briefing Monday evening outside the King Soopers grocery store where the mass shooting took place at about 2:30 p.m. local time. They didn’t provide the suspect’s name or a possible motive.

The suspected gunman used an AR-style rifle in the attack, law-enforcement officials briefed on the investigation said.

Witnesses told local television stations that a man suddenly opened fire, sending shoppers into a panic and trying to get out as police rushed to the scene.

Multiple people called police from inside the store where they had barricaded themselves, according to radio traffic from Boulder police that was captured by Broadcastify. At least one caller told 911 dispatchers that the shooter appeared to be wearing an armored vest.

One officer radioed that police were engaged in a gunfight with the shooter. “We have rounds in both directions," he said.

A live television feed showed officers leading a man away from the scene, handcuffed, bloodied and shirtless.

The police officer killed was Eric Talley, 51, a member of the Boulder department since 2010.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said Officer Talley was the first officer to respond to reports of shots fired at the supermarket around 2:30 p.m. The chief, fighting back tears, called his actions “heroic."

Officer Talley had seven children, the youngest 7, said his father Homer Talley.

“Above all else he loved his family and his Lord Jesus Christ," he said.

A computer scientist by training, Officer Talley joined the police force later in life because he wanted to protect people, Homer Talley said.

Recently, Officer Talley told his father that he wanted to take on a less dangerous job as a drone operator at the department so that he would always be there for his family.

“It’s rough as you can imagine, but we know where he is," Homer Talley said. “We have comfort in our faith."

President Joe Biden was briefed on the shooting, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Twitter.

Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting with the investigation, Acting U.S. Attorney for Colorado Matthew Kirsch said.

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said, “I promise the victims and the people of the state of Colorado we will secure justice."

