Boulder shooting leaves 10 dead, including police officer
Law enforcement had reported an active shooter at a Colorado King Soopers grocery store Monday afternoon
A gunman killed 10 people, including a police officer, Monday afternoon at a supermarket in Boulder, Colo., authorities said.
The suspect is in custody, police said at a press briefing Monday evening outside the King Soopers grocery store where the mass shooting took place at about 2:30 p.m. local time. They didn’t provide the suspect’s name or a possible motive.
