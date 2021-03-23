Subscribe
Home >News >World >Boulder shooting leaves 10 dead, including police officer

Boulder shooting leaves 10 dead, including police officer

Photo: Getty Images via AFP
2 min read . 23 Mar 2021 Zusha Elinson,Dan Frosch, The Wall Street Journal

Law enforcement had reported an active shooter at a Colorado King Soopers grocery store Monday afternoon

A gunman killed 10 people, including a police officer, Monday afternoon at a supermarket in Boulder, Colo., authorities said.

The suspect is in custody, police said at a press briefing Monday evening outside the King Soopers grocery store where the mass shooting took place at about 2:30 p.m. local time. They didn’t provide the suspect’s name or a possible motive.

