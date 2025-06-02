Boulder ‘targeted terror attack’: Who is FBI-identified suspect Mohamed Soliman who shouted ‘free Palestine’?

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has charged a 45-year-old man identified as Mohamed Sabry Soliman for launching a "targeted terror attack" that took place in Colorado's Boulder on Sunday.

According to Boulder Police Department (BPD) Chief Steve Redfearn, officers responded to the county courthouse on Pearl Street around 1:26 pm. local time after receiving reports of a man armed with a weapon and setting people on fire.

Who is Mohamad Soliman? Suspect in Boulder “targetted terror attack” Mohammad Soliman, 45, injured many people at the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder, Colorado, with the extent of injuries not confirmed, which ranges from minor to more severe, the local law enforcement stated. He got injured as well, reports said.

Soliman targeted the American Jewish organisation Run for Their Lives, which hosts events advocating for the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas, their website read. FBI Special Agent McCullough mentioned that the agency had established based on preliminary facts that Soliman launched a "targeted attack" and that the agency would probe the attack as an act of terrorism.

The BPD and FBI stated that he was shouting "Free Palestine" during the attack and was arrested at the scene, the report said.

Six victims, aged 67 to 88, were shifted to local hospitals after Soliman used a "makeshift flamethrower" and thew "an incendiary device" into the crowd. Four of the victims from the attack were transported to Boulder Community Hospital, while two others were airlifted to the Burn Unit at Aurora Hospital.

Soliman remains in police custody, reports said.

According to police, all six victims are still receiving treatment; one is in serious condition, while the others sustained less severe injuries.

FBI Director Kash Patel reacts In a post on X, FBI Director Kash Patel called the attack as a "targeted terror attack," but Boulder Police Chief Redfearn at a previous press briefing stated “it would be irresponsible for me to speculate on motive this early on.”

“We are aware of and fully investigating a targeted terror attack in Boulder, Colorado. Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available,” Patel said.

Meanwhile, a senior White House official informed Newsweek that President Donald Trump "has been briefed" on the attack.