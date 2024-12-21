Boxing Day 2024: Date, history and significance

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Boxing Day 2024 falls on Thursday (December 26), celebrated a day after Christmas. It is a public holiday in many countries with British colonial roots, including the UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

History The origins of Boxing Day trace back to the 19th century during the Victorian era in England. The day’s name comes from the tradition of giving “Christmas boxes" to servants, workers, and the less fortunate. Wealthy families would prepare these boxes, containing gifts, money, or food, and distribute them on December 26 as a gesture of goodwill. The day was also significant for church offerings, where alms boxes were opened to aid the poor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Significance Boxing Day represents a spirit of generosity and community. Historically, it marked a time to give back to those who worked tirelessly during the festive season. Over time, it evolved into a day of relaxation, post-Christmas sales, and family time, maintaining its essence of spreading kindness and sharing joy.

For sports enthusiasts, Boxing Day holds special significance with events like the English Premier League matches and horse racing, which have become traditions. In Australia, the iconic Boxing Day Test cricket match draws global attention.

Importance The day serves as a reminder of the importance of charity and compassion, encouraging people to help those in need. It also underscores the value of spending quality time with family and engaging in leisure activities after the Christmas celebrations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Celebrations Boxing Day celebrations vary across regions. In the UK and Canada, people flock to stores for post-Christmas sales, similar to Black Friday. In Australia and New Zealand, sports dominate the day, with cricket and sailing events like the Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race being major attractions.

Many families use the day to enjoy outdoor activities such as hiking or picnics. Some engage in volunteering or donating to charities, keeping the day’s original spirit alive. Traditional foods like mince pies, and leftover Christmas treats are often part of the celebrations.