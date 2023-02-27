Boycott culture in US: Newspapers remove Dilbert comic strip after creator Scott Adams’ racist rant
Dilbert is a long-running comic strip, which started in April 1989.
Newspapers across the United States have removed the popular "Dilbert" comic strip from their publications over the weekend following the creator's racist remarks. Scott Adams, the cartoonist behind the comic, earlier made comments on his YouTube show "Real Coffee with Scott Adams", suggesting that Black Americans are a "hate group" and that White people should "get the hell away" from them.
