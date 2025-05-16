Boycott Turkey calls: A look at actions taken in India over its support to Pakistan after Operation Sindoor

Following Operation Sindoor, India has seen growing calls to boycott Turkey due to its support for Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack led a conflict between the two neighbouring countries. Among the measures taken are trip cancellations, suspension of institutional partnerships, the revocation of Celebi Aviation’s license.

The backlash and protest comes despite India's aid during Turkey's 2023 earthquake. There has not been any official stance from the central government.

According to available data, from April 2024 to February 2025, India’s exports to Turkey stood at USD 5.2 billion, compared to USD 6.65 billion in 2023–24. During the same period, imports from Turkey were valued at USD 2.84 billion, low from USD 3.78 billion in 2023–24, CAIT Secretary General and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament from Chandni Chowk, Praveen Khandelwal stated.

Turkey's total tourism revenue reached $61.1 billion, with Indian tourists contributing an estimated $291.6 million based on an average spend of $972 per visitor, a trader's body said, according to ANI.

A list of moves taken in India against Turkey Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has declared the suspension of its academic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with all of Turkey’s educational institutions, stating national security considerations.

2. Lovely Professional University ends all MoUs with Turkey as it upholds national security as main priority,

3. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has cancelled a MoU signed with Turkey's Inonu University, citing the national security considerations.

4. Hyderabad's Maulana Azad National Urdu University also scrapped an MoU signed with Turkey's Yunus Emre Institute with immediate effect.

5. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), the security division of the Ministry of Civil Aviation cancelled the license of Turkish firm Celebi Aviation on Thursday. The company offers ground handling services at nine major airports across India.

6. Travel platforms like EaseMyTrip, Cox & Kings, Ixigo have halted their bookings to Turkey.

7. Fruit traders have started boycotting Turkish goods. "Turkey supplied drones to Pakistan, which were used in attacks against India. That’s why we’ve decided to stop selling Turkish fruits,” ANI quoted Shadab Khan, a local fruit trader, as saying.

8. Udaipur marble traders terminated business with Turkiye for aligning with Pakistan amid the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

“Udaipur is Asia's biggest exporter of marbles. All members of the committee had unanimously agreed to stop trade with Turkiye because of its support to Pakistan... 70% of the marble imported to India comes from Turkiye... Not just Udaipur, if all marble associations stop their trade with Turkiye, it will give a strong message to the world that the Indian government is not alone, industries and all Indians stand with our government... If we stop trade with Turkiye, the demand for Indian marble will grow,” ANI quoted Kapil Surana, President of Udaipur Marble Processors Committee, as saying.

9. Film industry bodies like Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) have declared boycott on shooting locations in Turkey for its support to Pakistan during the conflict with India.

“In view of recent developments and Turkey’s consistent positioning in support of Pakistan, which has raised concerns regarding national integrity and security, we believe it is not in the best interests of the Indian film industry to invest or collaborate in any form that could indirectly support or benefit such a nation,” the statement states.