Boycott Turkey calls: A look at actions taken in India over its support to Pakistan after Operation Sindoor

“Udaipur is Asia's biggest exporter of marbles. All members of the committee had unanimously agreed to stop trade with Turkiye because of its support to Pakistan... 70% of the marble imported to India comes from Turkiye... Not just Udaipur, if all marble associations stop their trade with Turkiye, it will give a strong message to the world that the Indian government is not alone, industries and all Indians stand with our government... If we stop trade with Turkiye, the demand for Indian marble will grow,” ANI quoted Kapil Surana, President of Udaipur Marble Processors Committee, as saying.