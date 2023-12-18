BP pauses oil transit through Red Sea after attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels
Evading the Red Sea implies that vessels are unable to utilise Egypt's Suez Canal, compelling them to take the extensive route around Africa
Oil industry giant BP Plc has decided to pause all oil tanker shipments through the Red Sea as the Houthi militants escalate their attacks against the merchant shipping vessels. The development comes as several tanker owners demanded an option to avoid the area citing a recent wave of attacks by the Houthi militants.