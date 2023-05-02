BP Q1 results: British energy giant reports net profit of $8.2 bn after record loss on Russia exit3 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 02:18 PM IST
BP Q1 results: In 2022, the company had posted for the first three months its biggest quarterly loss ever, at $20.4 billion after taxes, after Moscow's assault on Ukraine and subsequent Western sanctions forced its exit from Russian business.
The British energy giant BP reported a net profit of $8.2 billion for the first quarter. The Q1 numbers shows the company is recovering from a record loss a year earlier as it ended operations in Russia after the Ukraine invasion.
